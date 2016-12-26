CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 6,932 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 129.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.5% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 21.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ:KHC) remained flat at $87.57 during trading on Monday. 2,488,277 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average of $86.79. Kraft Heinz Co. has a 12 month low of $68.18 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business earned $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co. will post $3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.22 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.03.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

