Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

FUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $67.00 target price on Cedar Fair, L.P. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

In related news, VP Robert A. Decker sold 750 shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $47,272.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,587.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. by 17.8% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. by 35.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. by 7.1% in the third quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 739,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,378,000 after buying an additional 48,837 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,923,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,487,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/cedar-fair-l-p-fun-receives-average-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts/1133296.html.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) traded down 0.12% during trading on Monday, reaching $64.56. 121,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $48.46 and a one year high of $64.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.44. The business earned $650.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post $3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.855 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from Cedar Fair, L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

Cedar Fair, L.P. Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. is an operator of regional amusement parks. The Company owns approximately 10 amusement parks, three outdoor water parks, an indoor water park and five hotels. The Company operates through amusement/water parks with accompanying resort facilities segment. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Canada’s Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom (Dorney Park), located near Allentown in South Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania; Valleyfair, located near Minneapolis/St.

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.