CDK Global Inc (CDK) Position Cut by BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. cut its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,367,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $250,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,396,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,478,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 29.9% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter worth approximately $14,973,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter worth approximately $13,464,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) opened at 60.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.71. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $61.21.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. CDK Global had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 59.26%. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from CDK Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America and CDK International. Through its Retail Solutions North America segment, the Company provides technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms, that help automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles.

