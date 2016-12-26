CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE:CBL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBL shares. Jefferies Group raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) traded up 0.43% on Monday, reaching $11.56. 1,352,396 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. CBL & Associates Properties has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.32.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $251.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBL & Associates Properties will post $0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 504.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 359.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,417,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after buying an additional 2,673,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 108.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,931,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,909,000 after buying an additional 2,560,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,708,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,588,000 after buying an additional 2,382,378 shares in the last quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the third quarter valued at $27,807,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 385.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after buying an additional 1,156,892 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (CBL) is a self-managed, self-administered, integrated real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties.

