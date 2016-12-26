Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Position Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,351 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $50,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Caterpillar by 71.7% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 48.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 239,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after buying an additional 25,210 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 8.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.9% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) traded up 0.21% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.32. 1,545,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $97.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.61. The stock has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Caterpillar had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post $3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Vetr cut shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $81.83 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.78.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total value of $88,844.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,355.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The Company operates through its three product segments: Resource Industries, Construction Industries, and Energy & Transportation. It also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment.

