Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1,884,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 21,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Banced Corp increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 18,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) remained flat at $27.68 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,275,533 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post $1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FITB. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Hilliard Lyons downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

