Carnival Corp. (CCL) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their hold rating on shares of Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $48.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Carnival Corp. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carnival Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks Inc. set a $54.00 price target on Carnival Corp. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Carnival Corp. from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Carnival Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) opened at 53.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.86. Carnival Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Carnival Corp. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Corp. will post $3.60 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Carnival Corp.’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $198,195.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,050.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 91,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $4,284,912.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco acquired a new position in Carnival Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Carnival Corp. by 15.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 123,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Carnival Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Carnival Corp. by 22.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,026,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,097,000 after buying an additional 191,462 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. Company Profile

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company and provides vacations to cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company aggregates its approximately nine global, regional and national cruise brands into North America, and Europe, Australia & Asia (EAA) segments.

