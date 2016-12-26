Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 779 Shares of 3M Co. (MMM)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 3.6% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 84.3% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of 3M by 21.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 481,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,360,000 after buying an additional 86,323 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 144,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,319,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 68,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,345,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) traded down 0.25% on Monday, hitting $178.75. The stock had a trading volume of 731,194 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.25 and a 200 day moving average of $174.82. 3M Co. has a 52 week low of $134.64 and a 52 week high of $182.27. The company has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm earned $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3M Co. will post $8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their target price on 3M from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays PLC raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.14.

In other news, insider Michael F. Roman sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $726,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric D. Hammes sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $75,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments. Its Industrial segment serves markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. Its Safety and Graphics segment serves markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

