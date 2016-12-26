Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an equal weight rating for the company.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) opened at 16.45 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 6.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, insider Carlton A. Ricketts sold 79,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,144,226.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 108.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TFS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is the savings and loan holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank (Capitol Federal Savings or the Bank). The Company is a community-oriented financial institution offering a range of financial services to meet the needs of the communities it serves. It attracts retail deposits from the general public and invests those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences.

