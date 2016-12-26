Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 71,900 Shares of The Macerich Co. (MAC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich Co. (NYSE:MAC) by 847.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,283,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,178,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,907,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,845,000 after buying an additional 97,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,388,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,029,000 after buying an additional 220,620 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 17.2% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,423,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,524,000 after buying an additional 209,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 986,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,231,000 after buying an additional 52,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Macerich Co. (NYSE:MAC) traded down 0.26% on Monday, reaching $68.17. 421,409 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.58. The Macerich Co. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.81.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The Macerich had a net margin of 82.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm earned $253.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Macerich Co. will post $2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from The Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/canada-pension-plan-investment-board-buys-71900-shares-of-the-macerich-co-mac/1133369.html.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Macerich in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

In other The Macerich news, Vice Chairman Dana K. Anderson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.78 per share, for a total transaction of $677,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Perlmutter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

The Macerich Company is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. It owns 56 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 51 regional shopping centers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Co. (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.