Canaccord Genuity Trims Amaya Inc (AYA) Target Price to C$28.00

Amaya Inc (TSE:AYA) (NYSE:AYA) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$42.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Amaya (TSE:AYA) opened at 19.05 on Wednesday. Amaya has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $23.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 73.84.

About Amaya

Amaya Inc is a Canada-based provider of technology-based products and services in the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. The Company’s business-to-consumer (B2C) business consists of the operations of Amaya Group Holding (IOM) Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively Rational Group).

