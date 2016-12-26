Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price objective on NxStage Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NXTM. Northland Securities set a $35.00 target price on NxStage Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NxStage Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) opened at 25.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49. The company’s market capitalization is $1.66 billion. NxStage Medical has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $26.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Canaccord Genuity Reiterates $31.00 Price Target for NxStage Medical Inc. (NXTM)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/canaccord-genuity-reiterates-31-00-price-target-for-nxstage-medical-inc-nxtm/1132879.html.

In related news, SVP Matthew W. Towse sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $112,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,365.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey H. Burbank sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $191,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,089,509.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXTM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NxStage Medical by 67.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,537,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,420,000 after buying an additional 3,040,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NxStage Medical by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,602,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,783,000 after buying an additional 478,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NxStage Medical by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,879,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,960,000 after buying an additional 57,187 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NxStage Medical by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,828,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,644,000 after buying an additional 181,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NxStage Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About NxStage Medical

NxStage Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. The Company operates through three segments: System One, In-Center and Services. It offers its products and services to various markets, such as home, critical care and in-center.

Receive News & Ratings for NxStage Medical Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NxStage Medical Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.