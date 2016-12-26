California State Teachers Retirement System Has $27,506,000 Position in Regions Financial Corp. (RF)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,786,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial Corp. were worth $27,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial Corp. during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Regions Financial Corp. by 6.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Regions Financial Corp. by 7.9% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Kanaly Trust Co raised its stake in Regions Financial Corp. by 9.6% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial Corp. by 14.2% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) traded up 0.07% during trading on Monday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,573,764 shares. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.46. Regions Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52.

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Regions Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp. will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Regions Financial Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Regions Financial Corp. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Regions Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $9.50 price objective on Regions Financial Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on Regions Financial Corp. from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered Regions Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.23.

In related news, EVP Brett D. Couch sold 32,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $343,795.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,810.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Horton sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $158,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,945.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

