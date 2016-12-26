California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 8,800 Shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,038,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $27,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 57.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 155.2% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 146.3% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) traded up 0.10% on Monday, reaching $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587,064 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $30.62.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.47. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post $1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

In related news, insider Daniel D’arrigo sold 32,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $980,823.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,770.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President William Hornbuckle sold 26,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $748,986.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 210,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,626.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company owns and operates casino resorts. It operates in two segments: wholly owned domestic resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail and other resort amenities. It has additional business activities, including its investments in unconsolidated affiliates, and other corporate and management operations.

