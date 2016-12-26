California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,000 Shares of NetEase Inc. (NTES)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NetEase were worth $42,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 60.0% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) remained flat at $223.67 during trading on Monday. 858,081 shares of the stock traded hands. NetEase Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.60 and a 52 week high of $272.58. The firm has a market cap of $29658.82 billion, a PE ratio of 721.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.22 and its 200-day moving average is $218.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 25.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr cut shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $210.98 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Brean Capital increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, T.H. Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.61.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others.

