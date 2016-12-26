California Public Employees Retirement System Has $47,570,000 Position in LinkedIn Corp. (LNKD)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of LinkedIn Corp. (NYSE:LNKD) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LinkedIn Corp. were worth $47,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of LinkedIn Corp. by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 2,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LinkedIn Corp. by 1,010.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LinkedIn Corp. by 57.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after buying an additional 49,949 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of LinkedIn Corp. by 16.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LinkedIn Corp. by 15.5% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 35,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LinkedIn Corp. (NYSE:LNKD) remained flat at $195.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. LinkedIn Corp. has a 52-week low of $98.25 and a 52-week high of $235.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.18 and its 200 day moving average is $190.30.

LinkedIn Corp. (NYSE:LNKD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The social networking company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.27. LinkedIn Corp. had a positive return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The business earned $960 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LinkedIn Corp. will post $4.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNKD. Vetr cut LinkedIn Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.04 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of LinkedIn Corp. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of LinkedIn Corp. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of LinkedIn Corp. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LinkedIn Corp. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

In other LinkedIn Corp. news, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $202,955.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,379,254.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan J.S. Taylor sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $82,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About LinkedIn Corp.

LinkedIn Corporation (LinkedIn) is a professional network on the Internet with approximately 400 million members in over 200 countries and territories. The Company provides the majority of its products at no cost to its members. It offers approximately three product lines: Talent Solutions, which includes Hiring, and Learning and Development; Marketing Solutions and Premium Subscriptions.

