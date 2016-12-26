Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday. They currently have $72.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. engages in the procurement and marketing of avocados and other perishable foods and the preparation and distribution of processed avocado products. Their expertise in marketing and distributing avocado, processed avocado, and other perishable foods allows them to deliver a wide array of fresh and processed food products to food distributors, produce wholesalers, supermarkets, and restaurants on a worldwide basis. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CVGW. Stephens upped their target price on Calavo Growers from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on Calavo Growers and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Calavo Growers from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.71.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) opened at 63.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.26. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business earned $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/calavo-growers-inc-cvgw-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-strong-buy/1133052.html.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 48.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.3% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 13.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 1,032.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc (Calavo) is a provider of fresh food. The Company is engaged in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados and other perishable foods. It also delivers an array of fresh and prepared food products to food distributors, produce wholesalers, supermarkets, convenience stores and restaurants.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.