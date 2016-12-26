Cabot Corp. (CBT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cabot Corp. (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and materials company. Cabot’s major products are carbon black, fumed silica, inkjet colorants, and aerogels. Cabot has manufacturing plants located in countries around the world. (Company Press Release) “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Cabot Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cabot Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

Cabot Corp. (NYSE:CBT) traded down 0.12% on Monday, reaching $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,042 shares. Cabot Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91.

Cabot Corp. (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Cabot Corp. had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm earned $619 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Corp. will post $3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Cabot Corp.’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In related news, insider Gottberg Friedrich Von sold 19,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $998,180.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,867.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James Patrick Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $132,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,400.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cabot Corp. by 205.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 17,189 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cabot Corp. during the second quarter worth $511,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Cabot Corp. by 17.4% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 211,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,660,000 after buying an additional 31,309 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabot Corp. by 71.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Cabot Corp. during the second quarter worth $1,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Corp.

Cabot Corporation (Cabot) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The Company’s principal products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, fumed metal oxides, activated carbon, inkjet colorants, aerogel and cesium formate drilling fluids. The Company operates through four segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, Purification Solutions and Specialty Fluids.

