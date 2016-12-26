Brokerages Set Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX) Target Price at $62.57

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:SIX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $67.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:SIX) opened at 59.79 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average is $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.56. Six Flags Entertainment Corp. had a negative return on equity of 297.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm earned $558 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp. will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Six Flags Entertainment Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Six Flags Entertainment Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.80%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 10,071 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $604,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mario L. Centola sold 19,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total transaction of $1,116,765.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,303.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp. by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,619,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,623,000 after buying an additional 458,380 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp. by 41.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,761,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,026,000 after buying an additional 808,607 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp. by 21.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,403,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,823,000 after buying an additional 419,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp. by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,107,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,967,000 after buying an additional 122,417 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $65,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corp.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Six Flags) is a regional theme park operator. The Company operates in the theme parks segment. The Company operates approximately 20 regional theme and water parks. Its parks occupy approximately 4,500 acres of land, and it owns approximately 800 acres of other developable land.

