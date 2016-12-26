Brokerages Set HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Target Price at $38.00

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HQY. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) opened at 40.90 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 97.38 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.29 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Brokerages Set HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Target Price at $38.00” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/brokerages-set-healthequity-inc-hqy-target-price-at-38-00/1132935.html.

In other news, Director Manu S. Rana sold 382,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $15,569,373.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth $28,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 26.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,150,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,739,000 after buying an additional 656,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 19.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,123,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,213,000 after buying an additional 503,204 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 18,291.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after buying an additional 486,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $14,237,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.