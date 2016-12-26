Brokerages Set Connecture Inc. (CNXR) Price Target at $5.00

Shares of Connecture Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Connecture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of Connecture (NASDAQ:CNXR) opened at 1.66 on Friday. Connecture has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company’s market capitalization is $37.09 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98.

Connecture (NASDAQ:CNXR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company earned $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Connecture will post ($0.63) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Connecture by 101.6% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Connecture during the third quarter valued at $7,759,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in Connecture by 202.4% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Connecture by 104.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 69,164 shares during the period. Finally, Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new position in Connecture during the second quarter valued at $3,504,000. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Connecture Company Profile

Connecture, Inc provides a Web-based consumer shopping, enrollment and retention platform for health insurance distribution. The Company caters its services to health insurance marketplace operators, such as health plans, brokers and exchange operators. It operates through four segments: Enterprise/Commercial, Enterprise/State, Medicare and Private Exchange.

