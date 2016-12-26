Brokerages Set Catabasis Pharmaceuticls Inc. (CATB) Target Price at $15.60

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticls Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.
CATB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticls in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticls from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticls in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATB. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticls during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticls during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticls during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticls by 90.9% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 387,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 184,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticls during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.
Catabasis Pharmaceuticls (NASDAQ:CATB) opened at 3.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. Catabasis Pharmaceuticls has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The firm’s market cap is $69.95 million.
Catabasis Pharmaceuticls (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticls will post ($2.30) EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Catabasis Pharmaceuticls
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics based on its Safely Metabolized And Rationally Targeted (SMART), a linker drug discovery platform. The SMART linker drug discovery platform enables to engineer product candidates that can modulate multiple targets in a disease.
