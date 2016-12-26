Brokerages Set Capital Power Corp (CPX) Price Target at $23.98

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.98.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPX shares. Raymond James Financial Inc. upgraded Capital Power Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Capital Power Corp from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$18.50 price objective on shares of Capital Power Corp in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC downgraded Capital Power Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Capital Power Corp from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) opened at 23.54 on Friday. Capital Power Corp has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $24.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.49.

About Capital Power Corp

Capital Power Corp (Capital Power) is a power producing company. The Company develops, acquires, operates and optimizes power generation from a range of energy sources. It operates through the operation of electrical generation facilities within Canada (Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario) and in the United States (North Carolina and New Mexico) segment.

