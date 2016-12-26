Brokerages Set American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. (AEL) Price Target at $20.67

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. (NYSE:AEL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEL. FBR & Co boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) opened at 22.88 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.97 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life Holding’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. American Equity Investment Life Holding’s payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

In other news, Director Alexander Meeker Clark sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $61,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan David Matula acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding by 1,507.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding by 21.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding by 78.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding by 29.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding by 4.3% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is engaged in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. The Company issues fixed annuity and life insurance products through its life insurance subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York and Eagle Life Insurance Company.

