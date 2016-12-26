Gafisa SA (NYSE:GFA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $1.52 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Gafisa SA an industry rank of 140 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gafisa SA stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gafisa SA (NYSE:GFA) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Gafisa SA worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gafisa SA (NYSE:GFA) opened at 1.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The firm’s market capitalization is $200.15 million. Gafisa SA has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brokerages Set $1.52 Target Price for Gafisa SA (GFA)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/brokerages-set-1-52-target-price-for-gafisa-sa-gfa/1132801.html.

Gafisa SA Company Profile

Gafisa SA is a diversified national homebuilder. The Company’s segments are Gafisa (for ventures targeted at high and medium income) and Tenda (for ventures targeted at low income). The Company’s brands include Tenda, which serves the affordable entry-level housing segments, Gafisa, which offers a range of residential options to the mid to higher income segments and Alphaville (equity method investment), which focuses on the identification, development and sale of residential communities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gafisa SA (GFA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gafisa SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gafisa SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.