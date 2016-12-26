Brokerages Expect Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) to Announce ($0.28) EPS

Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.13 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $30.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.28) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Irhythm Technologies an industry rank of 137 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) traded up 2.98% during trading on Monday, hitting $28.32. 70,765 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $626.61 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76. Irhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $31.69.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $2.51. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will post ($1.86) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Expect Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) to Announce ($0.28) EPS” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/brokerages-expect-irhythm-technologies-inc-irtc-to-announce-0-28-eps/1133208.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.