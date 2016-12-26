Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,047,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,193,000 after buying an additional 190,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after buying an additional 21,292 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,210,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after buying an additional 57,165 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. by 127.4% in the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 455,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investments Corp. boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. by 243.1% in the second quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 4,413,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,083,000 after buying an additional 3,127,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) traded down 2.33% on Monday, reaching $13.43. 526,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $7.28 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Crescent Point Energy Corp. had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. Analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post ($0.63) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Dundee Securities cut shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

