Brian G. Macnamara Sells 8,427 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Stock

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 8,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $163,315.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,538.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) opened at 18.93 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $19.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 63.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 92.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HST. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on Host Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owns properties and conducts operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P., in which the Company holds approximately 99% of the partnership interests (OP units).

