Boston Partners Sells 164,738 Shares of Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 47.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,738 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $11,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,600,000 after buying an additional 17,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,444,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,303,000 after buying an additional 60,385 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 88.0% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 836,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,271,000 after buying an additional 391,305 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 73.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 753,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,150,000 after buying an additional 319,875 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 521,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,300,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE:GPI) traded up 0.85% during trading on Monday, reaching $78.31. The company had a trading volume of 252,956 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33. Group 1 Automotive Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.31 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive Inc. will post $7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 24.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

In related news, Director J Terry Strange sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $201,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,192.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $264,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,233 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,020.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc is an operator in the automotive retail industry. The Company, through its dealerships, sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

