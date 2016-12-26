Boston Partners Sells 1,017 Shares of CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in CoreLogic were worth $10,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoreLogic during the third quarter valued at about $24,623,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in CoreLogic by 32.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,476,000 after buying an additional 452,784 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CoreLogic by 131.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after buying an additional 309,246 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. increased its position in CoreLogic by 410.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 379,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after buying an additional 305,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CoreLogic by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,555,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,249,000 after buying an additional 287,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) traded up 0.43% during trading on Monday, reaching $37.10. 363,406 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.94. CoreLogic Inc. has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $43.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company earned $524 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. CoreLogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CoreLogic Inc. will post $2.36 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/boston-partners-sells-1017-shares-of-corelogic-inc-clgx/1133300.html.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of CoreLogic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CoreLogic from $44.50 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CoreLogic in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CoreLogic in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CoreLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.95.

In related news, COO Frank Martell acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anand K. Nallathambi sold 20,000 shares of CoreLogic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,048,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc is a provider of property information, analytics and data-enabled services. The Company provides detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, property risk and replacement cost, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. It operates through two segments: Property Intelligence and Risk Management and Work Flow.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.