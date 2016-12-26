Boston Partners Has $509,963,000 Position in Dow Chemical Co. (DOW)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Dow Chemical Co. (NYSE:DOW) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,839,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,683 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $509,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Dow Chemical by 7.9% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Dow Chemical by 14.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dow Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dow Chemical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Dow Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dow Chemical Co. (NYSE:DOW) opened at 58.43 on Monday. Dow Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.49. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Dow Chemical had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dow Chemical Co. will post $3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Dow Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Dow Chemical in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dow Chemical in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dow Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dow Chemical from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

About Dow Chemical

