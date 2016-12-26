Boston Advisors LLC Purchases 570 Shares of World Fuel Services Corp. (INT)

Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Corp. (NYSE:INT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services Corp. were worth $11,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in World Fuel Services Corp. by 20.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after buying an additional 74,005 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Corp. by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Corp. by 0.8% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lucus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services Corp. during the second quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services Corp. during the second quarter worth $408,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Corp. (NYSE:INT) traded down 0.02% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 203,123 shares. World Fuel Services Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.31.

World Fuel Services Corp. (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. World Fuel Services Corp. had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 10.92%. World Fuel Services Corp.’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp. will post $2.50 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. World Fuel Services Corp.’s payout ratio is 9.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of World Fuel Services Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. World Fuel Services Corp. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

World Fuel Services Corp. Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation is a fuel logistics, transaction management and payment processing company. The Company operates through three segments: aviation, marine and land. The aviation segment offers fuel and related services to commercial airlines second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft and military fleets.

