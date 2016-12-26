Bonterra Energy Corp (BNE) Raised to “Neutral” at Versant Partners

Versant Partners upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

BNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$28.50 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.63.

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) opened at 28.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $960.82 million. Bonterra Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $29.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

About Bonterra Energy Corp

Bonterra Energy Corp. (Bonterra) is an oil and gas company that is primarily focused on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in central Alberta. The Company operates in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin segment.

