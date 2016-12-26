BNP Paribas Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Shire PLC (SHP)

BNP Paribas reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Shire PLC (LON:SHP) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,900 ($73.23) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHP. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($74.47) price target on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($68.26) target price on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($84.40) target price on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,992.27 ($74.37).

Shares of Shire PLC (LON:SHP) opened at 4548.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 40.94 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,627.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,774.44. Shire PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,707.19 and a 12 month high of GBX 5,377.00.

In other news, insider Dominic Blakemore bought 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,010 ($62.18) per share, for a total transaction of £6,663.30 ($8,270.20). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon bought 141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,528 ($56.20) per share, with a total value of £6,384.48 ($7,924.14).

About Shire PLC

Shire plc is a biotech company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in developing and marketing medicines for patients with rare diseases and other select conditions. The Company operates in the segment of research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines.

