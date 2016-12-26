BMO Capital Markets Boosts Kelt Exploration Ltd (KEL) Price Target to C$8.00

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KEL. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. RBC Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.13.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) opened at 6.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51. The company’s market capitalization is $1.16 billion. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company based in Calgary, Alberta. The Company is focused on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas resources, primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia. The Company’s land holdings are located in Inga/Fireweed/Stoddart, British Columbia; Grande Prairie (including Pouce Coupe, Progress, Spirit River and La Glace), Alberta; Karr, Alberta, and Grande Cache, Alberta.

