BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Mobileye NV (MBLY)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mobileye NV (NYSE:MBLY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MBLY. CLSA restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Mobileye NV in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr cut shares of Mobileye NV from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $46.15 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Co. restated an outperform rating and set a $52.50 price target on shares of Mobileye NV in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Cos. set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mobileye NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye NV in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.42.

Shares of Mobileye NV (NYSE:MBLY) opened at 34.74 on Tuesday. Mobileye NV has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76.

Mobileye NV (NYSE:MBLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.51 million. Mobileye NV had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mobileye NV will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/bmo-capital-markets-begins-coverage-on-mobileye-nv-mbly/1132928.html.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mobileye NV stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye NV (NYSE:MBLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobileye NV

Mobileye N.V. is engaged in the development of computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. The Company operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) and aftermarket (AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.