BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Gentherm Inc. (THRM)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm Inc. (NASDAQ:THRM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on THRM. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Gentherm in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. FBR & Co restated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a report on Friday, December 16th. Argus cut Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an equal weight rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Friday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) opened at 35.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.96. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $50.17.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.41 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will post $2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/bmo-capital-markets-begins-coverage-on-gentherm-inc-thrm/1132863.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 33.9% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 33,450 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Gentherm by 51.5% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,034,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after buying an additional 351,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter valued at $291,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated (Gentherm) is a global technology company, which is engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of innovative thermal management technologies and automotive cable systems. The Company has two segments: Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment comprises Gentherm’s three geographic operating segments: North America, Europe and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.