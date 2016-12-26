Blueprint Medicines Corp. (BPMC) Major Shareholder Sells $3,001,924.91 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp. (NASDAQ:BPMC) major shareholder Kevin P. Starr sold 106,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $3,001,924.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. (NASDAQ:BPMC) opened at 28.15 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41. The stock’s market capitalization is $768.30 million.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. The firm earned $6.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 million. Blueprint Medicines Corp. had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 270.30%. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp. will post ($2.74) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMC. Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines Corp. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp. by 48.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp. by 111.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 22,109 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp. by 27.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp. by 98.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 79,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp. by 114.0% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. 59.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on patients with genomically defined diseases driven by abnormal kinase activation. The Company focuses on crafting drug candidates with therapeutic windows that provide clinical responses to patients without adequate treatment options.

