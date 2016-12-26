BlackRock Investment Management LLC Has $97,924,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB)

BlackRock Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 776,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corp. were worth $97,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corp. by 3.6% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. by 175.8% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. by 50.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. during the second quarter worth $169,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE:KMB) opened at 114.82 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Corp. has a one year low of $111.30 and a one year high of $138.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.21.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm earned $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark Corp. had a return on equity of 648.51% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corp. will post $6.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.03%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark Corp. from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. RBC Capital Markets set a $118.00 price objective on Kimberly-Clark Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark Corp. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.59 per share, with a total value of $227,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,418.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mielke sold 11,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $1,353,959.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,513.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue and K-C Professional. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

