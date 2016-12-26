BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Cuts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. lowered its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,819,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $245,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% in the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) opened at 52.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business earned $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.20 million. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post $2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.03%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/blackrock-institutional-trust-company-n-a-cuts-stake-in-arthur-j-gallagher-co-ajg/1133073.html.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $172,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $139,305.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is engaged in providing insurance brokerage and consulting services and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. The Company operates through three segments: brokerage, risk management and corporate. The Company provides insurance, brokerage and risk management services to a range of commercial, industrial, institutional and governmental organizations through its operating segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.