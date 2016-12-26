BlackRock Inc. Has $14,093,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $14,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) remained flat at $84.89 during mid-day trading on Monday. 446,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.87. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.94 and its 200-day moving average is $79.88.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $428 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post $4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wunderlich assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.

