BlackRock Inc. Has $13,139,000 Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $13,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 165,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,218,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $2,149,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.7% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 937,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,581,000 after buying an additional 134,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 160.6% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) traded up 0.75% during trading on Monday, reaching $66.08. 219,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $71.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm earned $895 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. will post $3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

In related news, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 8,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $530,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 7,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $496,580.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,774.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company’s segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment.

