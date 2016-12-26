BlackRock Inc. Has $12,965,000 Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 565,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings were worth $12,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 57.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 185.3% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) traded down 0.29% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.37. 3,149,754 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.66.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company earned $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Hilton Worldwide Holdings’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Hilton Worldwide Holdings’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide Holdings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

In other Hilton Worldwide Holdings news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $1,965,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,256,366.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing, developing and franchising hotels, resorts and timeshare properties. It operates through three segments: management and franchise, ownership and timeshare. It has approximately 4,610 hotels, resorts and timeshare properties comprising over 758,502 rooms in approximately 100 countries and territories.

