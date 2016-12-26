BlackRock Group LTD Sells 5 Shares of Amtek Inc. (AME)

BlackRock Group LTD decreased its position in Amtek Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,790,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in Amtek were worth $85,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Amtek by 92.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 912,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,203,000 after buying an additional 438,700 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amtek by 1.8% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amtek by 32.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 28,163 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in shares of Amtek by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 581,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,764,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amtek by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amtek Inc. (NYSE:AME) opened at 49.45 on Monday. Amtek Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Amtek (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business earned $945 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.33 million. Amtek had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amtek Inc. will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Amtek’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Robert W. Baird raised Amtek from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Amtek from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Amtek from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Amtek in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Amtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $196,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amtek

AMETEK, Inc (AMETEK) is a manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). EIG designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

