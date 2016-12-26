BlackRock Group LTD Has $87,451,000 Stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. (FOX)

BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,534,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $87,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 476.3% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 17.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 53.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 121.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox during the third quarter valued at $211,000. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) opened at 27.70 on Monday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65.

FOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $83,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

