BlackRock Fund Advisors Buys 110,089 Shares of Post Holdings Inc. (POST)

BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,416,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in Post Holdings were worth $186,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of POST. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Post Holdings by 68.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Post Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Post Holdings by 139.1% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Post Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Post Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) opened at 80.11 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $5.20 billion. Post Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $89.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day moving average is $80.09.

Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. Post Holdings had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc. will post $2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Post Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Post Holdings from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Post Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Post Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

In related news, Director William P. Stiritz acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.48 per share, with a total value of $9,057,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,381,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,313,058.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates through four segments, namely, Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition and Private Brands. The Company’s Post Consumer Brands segment includes the Post Foods branded ready-to-eat cereal operations and the business of MOM Brands.

