BlackRock Advisors LLC Sells 37,786 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

BlackRock Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $15,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) traded up 0.71% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,032 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 84.34 and a beta of 0.54. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $22.03.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm earned $70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post $0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 409.11%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BlackRock Advisors LLC Sells 37,786 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/blackrock-advisors-llc-sells-37786-shares-of-physicians-realty-trust-doc/1133246.html.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOC. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Group started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.15.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $37,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,530.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.04 per share, for a total transaction of $259,776.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,317.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a healthcare real estate company. The Company is engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s portfolio includes approximately 150 properties located in approximately 30 states with approximately 5,799,340 net leasable square feet.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.