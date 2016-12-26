BlackRock Advisors LLC Raises Position in Red Hat Inc. (RHT)

BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187,313 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $15,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHT. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Red Hat by 0.3% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Red Hat by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,543 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Red Hat by 1.8% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,201 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Red Hat by 0.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,587 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Red Hat by 1.5% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,517 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) traded up 3.35% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.01. 5,656,346 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.50. Red Hat Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.59 and a 1-year high of $84.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average of $76.03.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $615 million for the quarter. Red Hat had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Hat Inc. will post $2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Red Hat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Hat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.24.

In other Red Hat news, EVP Michael Cunningham sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,206,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,463.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $86,317.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

