Blackline Inc (BL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Blackline Inc (NYSE:BL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Blackline in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackline in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on Blackline in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. assumed coverage on Blackline in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackline in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners, L.P purchased 825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $14,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Blackline (NYSE:BL) traded down 1.37% on Monday, hitting $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 44,471 shares. Blackline has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.40 billion.

Blackline (NYSE:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business earned $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackline will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides cloud-based software platform that is designed to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations. The Company’s platform supports accounting processes, such as the financial close, account reconciliation, intercompany accounting and controls assurance.

