BlackBerry’s (BBRY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BlackBerry Ltd. (NASDAQ:BBRY) (TSE:BB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the smartphone producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co. reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $7.62 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.85.

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) opened at 7.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The firm’s market cap is $3.72 billion.

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The smartphone producer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 93.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $301 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 13.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,487,443 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock worth $107,345,000 after buying an additional 1,604,050 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $172,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $9,593,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services.

